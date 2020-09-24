YouTube
    SP Balasubrahmanyam health update: Hospital says he's ‘extremely critical’

    By
    |

    Chennai, Sep 24: Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is battling for his life as his condition has deteriorated in the last 24 hours, as per a statement from MGM Health Care hospital.

    SP Balasubrahmanyam health update

    "His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition," read the statement.

    Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB admitted on August 5, "remains on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and other life support measures," MGM Healthcare said.

    A team of experts at the hospital are monitoring his health condition, she said.

    His son SP Charan, in a new update on September 22, said that his father is eager to leave the hospital as soon as possible. According to his post, SP Balasubrahmanyam is receiving physiotherapy with oral intake of liquids.

