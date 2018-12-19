SP and BSP to keep the Congress away from the alliance for LS polls in Uttar Pradesh

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 19: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have decided not to take the Congress along in the alliance in Uttar Pradesh despite the fact that the party has got a huge success in Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. These two political parties along with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will open front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections.

Seat sharing formula has been decided among these political parties. As per the arrangement made by them, the BSP will contest on 38 seats, the SP will contest on 37 seats while the RLD will get Mathura, Baghpat and Kairana Lok Sabha seats. They will give only this much relaxation to the Congress that the alliance will not field its candidate in Amethi and Raebareli constituencies from where Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are sitting MPs respectively.

Also Read | BSP and SP not joining the swearing-in of Congress CMs a warning signal to the party in UP

It was being said that all the political parties will be united to take the BJP on in Uttar Pradesh where there are 80 seats at stake. But sources said that the SP and BSP have decided not to include the Congress in the alliance for the time being. Both the political parties feel that with the resounding victory of the Congress in three states, the Congress will demand more seats in UP.

Sources said that old experiences also suggest that there is no benefit of the Congress taking along because their votes don't get transferred to the SP and the BSP. Sources said that the SP might give a few seats to individuals or smaller political parties. Which party will contest from where will be decided on the basis of performance in the last elections.

Also Read | Political strength of the BSP appears increased after the result of Assembly elections

The SP and RLD will retain their seats but where these political parties have been runner-up they will be considered looking after the priorities. The BJP along with Apna Dal had won 73 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections while the SP got five seats while the Congress got two seats. The BSP failed to get any seat in the state however in the by-election the SP managed to snatch two seats and RLD one seat from the BJP.