SP and BSP start preparations for Lok Sabha elections in MP due to Congress’ indifference

New Delhi, Dec 28: Alliance among the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Madhya Pradesh seems to be in doldrums after the sharp reaction made by national president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav. Moreover, Madhya Pradesh unit of the Samajwadi Party has sent a report about preparations for Lok Sabha elections to Lucknow.

Similarly BSP chief Mayawati has also started survey for the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. During the Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, only talk had happened between the two parties for alliance. Later on the BSP and the SP took a different course. The SP MLA was not given a chance in the formation of the government which has miffed the SP chief further.

But after the sharp reaction of the national president of the Samajwadi Party once again the alliance seems to be in danger. The MP unit of the SP has sought guidelines from the party for the preparations of the Lok Sabha elections by sending its road map to Lucknow for the Lok Sabha elections.

Similarly BSP chief Mayawati sent her national vice president Ramji Gautam to Madhya Pradesh who is supposed to visit every zone in the state to discuss with workers and to seek their opinion. He will seek their feedback for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BSP wants to focus on such seats where it has a sizable influence.

The BSP is getting survey done on all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. The party has instructed its state president D P Choudhary said that national vice president has prepared an analysis report. But the final decision on alliance will be taken by the party chief Mayawati.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has convened a meeting of non-BJP political parties on January 19, 2019. The SP chief has given his assent to attend the meeting. Sources claimed that after this meeting, the SP will clear its stand on the issue of alliance. The Congress' attitude towards the SP during the recent Assembly elections have not been very encouraging therefore the party has taken a different line for the Lok Sabha elections.