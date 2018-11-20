  • search

Sovan Chatterjee resigns from Mamata Banerjee cabinet

By Pti
    Kolkata, Nov 20: West Bengal Minister for Housing and Fire Services Sovan Chatterjee resigned from the cabinet on Tuesday and has also been asked to quit the post of the Kolkata mayor, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

    Sovan Chatterjee
    Sovan Chatterjee

    "He had earlier expressed his will to resign four-five times... We thought that he will realise (his mistakes).He resigned today and we have accepted it. He has also been asked to quit the post of city mayor," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

    The resignation letter has been forwarded to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, the chief minister stated.

    She said Chatterjee's portfolios had been handed over to state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim.

    "Hakim will take additional responsibilities of the two departments held by Chatterjee. Since a mayor has to be elected, we will decide on it later," Banerjee said, adding that Kolkata Municipal Corporation Commissioner Khalil Ahmed had been asked to look after the operations of the civic body. 

