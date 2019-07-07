Southwest monsoon to hit Haryana, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan in next 24 hours

India

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 07: Southwest monsoon has advanced into south Rajasthan, southeast Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, northern Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.

National capital Delhi witnessed a cool, cloudy morning on Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling one notch below the season's average at 29 degrees Celsius. The day is expected to remain generally cloudy, with the possibility of light rain. The air quality are likely to be poor or very poor over northern, central and eastern India, especially in major cities like Delhi.

Monsoon to trigger heavy rains in many states, flash floods likely in Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, Southwest monsoon conditions will be favorable for further advance into Haryana, Punjab and some areas of Rajasthan within 2 or 3 days. A developed low pressure turned into a trough brings heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and heavy rain and thunderstorms over Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar and Jharkhand on Sunday.

Westerly humid winds and unstable conditions persist over western India and brings heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms over coastal Karnataka, coastal Maharashtra, interior Karnataka and Goa on Sunday. And in Bengaluru, the day is expected to remain generally cloudy, with the possibility of light rain.