Weather: On and off rains to continue in Mumbai

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 07: Southwest monsoon has advanced into south Rajasthan, southeast Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, northern Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh on July 07.

Bengaluru:

Westerly humid winds and unstable conditions persist over western India and brings heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms over coastal Karnataka, coastal Maharashtra, interior Karnataka and Goa on Sunday. And in Bengaluru, the day is expected to remain generally cloudy, with the possibility of light rain.

Delhi:

National capital Delhi witnessed a cool, cloudy morning on Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling one notch below the season's average at 29 degrees Celsius. The day is expected to remain generally cloudy, with the possibility of light rain. The air quality are likely to be poor or very poor over northern, central and eastern India, especially in major cities like Delhi.

Mumbai:

Rain in Mumbai had been heavy once again in the last 24 hours with Santa Cruz recording 41 mm of rains wherein rainfall remained moderate at Colaba at just 12 mm. As per Skymet weather, Mumbai rains of varied intensity will continue for the next two to three days at least. Moreover, there may be heavy rain in pockets as well.

Madhya Pradesh:

The state of Madhya Pradesh had seen heavy to very heavy rains in the past few days, due to the presence of a well-marked low which moved towards the state from the Bay of Bengal. In fact, three-digit rains were seen over the region as well. As per SkKymet weather, during the next 24 hours, northwestern parts of Madhya Pradesh will see moderate to heavy rains with very heavy showers in some areas. These rains may also result in flood-like conditions over Ratlam, Sheopur, Ujjain, Bhopal, and Morena, etc.