Southwest Monsoon likely to hit Maharashtra in 48 hours; Heavy rains in Odisha, AP and Telangana

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 09: The Southwest Monsoon on Tuesday continues to be active in parts of Karnataka and more areas of Tamil Nadu.

According to the revised monsoon onset dates released by IMD, the monsoon onset over Maharashtra can be expected from June 10 onwards.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar during June 10-12. For Tuesday, the Met department forecast a generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain in the city and suburbs.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Goa, Some parts of Konkan, some more parts of Karnataka, Rayalaseema, remaining parts of Tamilnadu, some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Central and North Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeastern states during next 24 hours.

Conditions likely to become favorable subsequently for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Some more parts of Karnataka, Some parts of Telangana, some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Bay of Bengal & northeastern states, Sikkim, some parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during subsequent 2 days.

A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwest wards and become more marked during subsequent 24 hours. Under the influence of this Low Pressure Area, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during 10th-12th June and isolated heavy falls over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and south Madhya Pradesh during 11th-13th June.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely along west coast during 10th-13th June and over interior Maharashtra during 11th-13th June.

Heavy rains at isolated places is also likely over Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Kerala & Mahe, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Currently, strong wind (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest & Westcentral Arabian Sea, South and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) along & off Andhra Pradesh coast.

The IMD also issued warning and advised Fishermen not to venture into sea over these areas.