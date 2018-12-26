South Western Railway: 963 Apprentice Posts vacant

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Dec 26: South Western Railway has 963 'Apprentice Posts' vacant. The candidate who is looking for Apprentice can apply online application from 17th December 2018 and before 16th January 2019.

Education Qualification: Passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 per cent marks, in aggregate, from recognised Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training (NCVT/SCVT) & ITI in relevant Trade.

Job Location: Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Tamil Nadu

Last Date To Apply: 16th January 2019

Job notification

Click here to apply