PM Modi holds talks with South Korean President

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is on a four-day visit to India on Tuesday held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a range of issues, including trade and defence cooperation.

India expects the talks would open new avenues for expanding the bilateral partnership, particularly in the economic domain.

The two sides are also likely to form a Korea-India Future Vision Strategy Group, which will identify research projects and exchange programmes on software, biotech, cyber security, healthcare and energy.

The leaders are likely to talk about the proposed memorial park in Ayodhya on Korean Queen Heo Hwang-ok.

India is keen to get South Korean minesweepers considered to be armed with cutting-edge technology. This is also expected to figure in the conversations, since Delhi is keen to get international players into the Make-in-India programme in defence manufacturing, according to the reports.

Moon Jae-in was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here on Tuesday. President Moon, who was accompanied by his wife Kim Jung-sook, inspected a guard of honour.

Thereafter, the South Korean President met his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-ranking officials.

Modi visited South Korea in May 2015 during which the bilateral partnership was elevated to a special strategic partnership.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day