Modi holds talk with South Korean President, ink pacts to boost bilateral ties

The bilateral talks between Prime Minister Modi and the South Korean President Moon Jae-in concluded with a joint press statement with warm remarks from both leaders emphasising the spirit of cooperation between the two nations. A total of 11 MoUs have been signed between the two countries.

South Korea's participation in our 'Make in India' mission has created many employment opportunities in India, said prime minister Modi.

"When it comes to policies, India's 'Act East Policy' and Republic of Korea's 'New Southern Strategy' have natural common grounds and I welcome the South Korean President's view that India-Republic of Korea relations are the foundation of their New Southern Strategy," he said.

"Credit for accelerating the peace process in the Korean peninsula goes to President Moon Jae-in. I believe that the positive environment that has been created is an effort of President Moon," he added.

"The proliferation links between north Asia & south Asia are a matter of concern of India, India is a stakeholder in peace process. We will offer all possible cooperation in order to reduce tension. We have also decided to step up scale of consultation and cooperation," he further said.

"For the last 45 years, India-Korea developed bilateral relations in various fields & in 2015 on the occasion of PM Modi's visit to South Korea escalated it to special strategic partnership," South Korean President Moon Jae-in said.

"I will eagerly wait for PM Modi's visit to Korea in 2020 until then I hope we can continue our close communication in various multilateral summits," he added.

Earlier in the day, Moon Jae-in was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here on Tuesday. President Moon, who was accompanied by his wife Kim Jung-sook, inspected a guard of honour.

Thereafter, the South Korean President met his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-ranking officials.

Modi visited South Korea in May 2015 during which the bilateral partnership was elevated to a special strategic partnership.