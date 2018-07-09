  • search

South Korean President Moon Jae-in visits India for 4-day visit

Written By:
    New Delhi, July 9: Moon Jae in, the South Korean president who recently earned worldwide accolades for his peace initiatives with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, started his first state visit to India on Sunday, July 8, with a visit to the Akshardham Temple in the capital.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in visits India for 4-day visit
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in with First Lady Kim Jung-sook arrive at Air Force Station (AFS) Palam, in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    Moon, who is accompanied with his wife Kim Jung-sook, said India and South Korea might have different cultures but they share common values like peace, friendship and unity in diversity. The visitors were received at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh.

    The South Korean first couple went to the temple on Sunday evening after reaching New Delhi and spent an hour there. They were received by Sadhu Gnanmunidas, the swami of the temple. The president was reportedly impressed by the sprawling temple's architecture.

    Moon is on a four-day visit during which he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and speak on several issues, including the situation in the Korean Peninsula and also bilateral aspects like trade and defence cooperation.

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 8:19 [IST]
