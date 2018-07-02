South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit India from July 8-11

New Delhi, July 2: South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit India from July 8-11. He will also hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They will hold discussions on wide range of bilateral, regional & global issues of shared interest to further strengthen Special Strategic Partnership between the 2 countries.

South Korea's presidential Blue House added India is becoming a crucial partner for Seoul not only in terms of the economy, but regarding its plans for peace and prosperity on the Korean peninsula as well.

South Korea established formal ties with India in 1973.

The South Korean leader is also set to hold talks with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind before heading to Singapore on July 11. There, he will hold meetings with Singaporean President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the spokesman said.

