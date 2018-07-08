  • search

South Korean President Moon Jae-in to arrive in India today

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday, marking his first ever state visit to India. He will also hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They will hold discussions on wide range of bilateral, regional & global issues of shared interest to further strengthen Special Strategic Partnership between the 2 countries

    External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters that various agreements will be signed during the state visit of Moon, after his official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    South Korea established formal ties with India in 1973.

    The South Korean leader is also set to hold talks with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind before heading to Singapore on July 11. There, he will hold meetings with Singaporean President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the spokesman said.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 8, 2018, 9:24 [IST]
