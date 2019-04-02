  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 2: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the reason behind him to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala is because that South India feels hostility from Narendra Modi.

    Gandhi said,''There was a demand for me. There is a very strong feeling in south India that they are not being carried by the current government. South India feels hostility from Mr Narendra Modi.''

    South India feels hostility from Modi, says Rahul Gandhi on Wayanad
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    ''They feel that they are not being included in the decisions of this country. So I wanted to send a message to south India that we are with you and we are standing with you. That is why I am standing from Kerala,'' he further said.

    Congress releases manifesto for 2019, focus on NYAY, farmers and jobs

    On March 31, Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced that he will be contesting from Wayanad in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Suddenly every political enthusiast in the country was Googling away 'Wayanad'.

    The Congress, however, clarified that Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad did not mean he was going to abandon his home bastion of Amethi, from where he has been elected Member of Parliament successively for three times since 2004. It only meant he will contest from two seats, for the first time in his electoral career.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to accuse the Congress president of being a 'fugitive', who is no longer sure of his success from Amethi, and hence has chosen a second "safe seat".

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 15:03 [IST]
