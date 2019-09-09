South India back on alert after Army picks up inputs of terror strike

New Delhi, Sep 09: The Army has said that it received inputs about a possible terror attack in South India. Further the Army also said that it had found some abandoned boats at Sir Creek.

Lt Gen S K Saini said that they had inputs that there may be a terror attack in the southern part of India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek. We are taking measures to ensure that the designs of these elements and terrorists are stalled, news agency ANI quoted Lt Gen Saini, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Army, Southern Command as saying.

The alert comes in the wake of the National Investigation Agency conducting investigations into an ISIS module case. So far the NIA has registered 27 cases relating to the ISIS of which 18 are from South India. Further nearly 155 arrests have been made of which 58 are from South.

With the ISIS trying to spread its ideology, the National Investigation Agency has been conducting training sessions for the police officers of those states affected by the problem. An NIA official tells OneIndia that it is necessary to sensitise the police about the issue because in case of any issue, they are the first responders. They are being trained to monitor the social media, other online activities and also set traps.

It may be recalled that a high alert had been declared after intelligence reports suggested that 15 persons with links to the Islamic State had left Sri Lanka in a boat to Lakshadweep.

In the aftermath of this alert, the police carried out searches at hotels and lodges in Thiruvananthapuram to sneer that no unknown or suspicious persons had checked in.