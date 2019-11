South Central Railway to run 81 special train service from Dec 6 for Sabarimala season

New Delhi, Mov 07: The South Central Railway (SCR) will run 81 special trains to clear the extra rush of Ayyappa devotees and pilgrims, who planned for Sabarimalai yatra. The trains will run from December 6 to January 18.

The trains will be operated between Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kakinada Town, Nizamabad, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Narsapur, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Akola to Kollam, the SCR officials said.

Advanced reservations for special trains will commence from 8 a.m. onwards from November 4 (Monday)

Nizamabad-Kollam-Nizamabad special train No.07613/07614

Hyderabad-Kollam-Hyderabad No.07109/17110

Karimnagar-Kollam Sabarimalai special train with No.07113

Sirpur-Kagaznagar-Kollam Train No.07112

Kollam-Secunderabad Sabaramalai special train No.07110

Kakinada Town-Kollam-Kakinada Train No.07211/07212

Machilipatnam-Kollam-Machilipatnam Train No.07221/07222

Narsapur-Kollam-Narsapur Train No.07217/07218

Vijayawada-Kollam-Vijayawada Sabarimalai special train No.07219/07220

Aurangabad-Kollam special train No.07505

Akola-Kollam special train No.07507

Adilabad-Kollam Sabarimalai Train No.07509

Kollam-Tirupati Sabarimalai special train Train No.07506

Tirupati-Aurangabad special train No.07410

Tirupati-Akola special train No.07408 and

Tirupati-Adilabad Sabarimalai special train No.07407 will be operated for the convenience of devotees.