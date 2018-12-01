  • search

South Africa President to be chief guest for Republic Day 2019

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Dec 1: South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa, accepted  Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to be the chief guest for India's Republic Day celebrations in 2019.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa in Buenos Aires. Courtesy: ANI news
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa in Buenos Aires. Courtesy: ANI news

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa in Buenos Aires, on the sidelines of G20Summit.

    Last month, US president Donald Trump turned down India's invitation to be the chief guest at the 70th Republic Day celebrations in January.

    Also read: G20 Summit: Oops! French Prez Macron finds 2 airport workers to welcome him on arrival

    Officially though, neither the Indian foreign ministry nor the US embassy have said anything on the matter. When asked, the US embassy in Delhi said only the White House could comment on the president's travel plans.

    In 2015, when the then US President Barack Obama visited India for Republic Day. 

    Cyril Ramaphosa is the fifth President of South Africa. He became President following the resignation of Jacob Zuma. Previously an anti-apartheid activist, trade union leader, and businessman, Ramaphosa served as the Deputy President of South Africa from 2014 to 2018. He was elected President of the African National Congress (ANC) at the ANC National Conference in December 2017.

    More details awaited.

    Read more about:

    south africa narendra modi republic day

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue