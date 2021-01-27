Sourav Ganguly again admitted to Apollo hospital after chest pain

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Jan 27: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness and experienced mind chest pain this afternoon.

The development comes weeks after Sourav underwent coronary angioplasty at the Woodlands hospital after experiencing a sudden blackout and chest pain.

On January 2, the BCCI president was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain. He spent about five days in hospital before being finally discharged on January 7.

After getting discharged, the former Indian skipper had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly had told reporters. On January 6, Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, had said that the former captain would be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged.

The 48-year-old would be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks, Dr Basu had explained while informing the reporters about the health of the former India captain.