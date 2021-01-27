YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sourav Ganguly again admitted to Apollo hospital after chest pain

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 27: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness and experienced mind chest pain this afternoon.

    Sourav Ganguly
    Sourav Ganguly

    The development comes weeks after Sourav underwent coronary angioplasty at the Woodlands hospital after experiencing a sudden blackout and chest pain.

    On January 2, the BCCI president was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain. He spent about five days in hospital before being finally discharged on January 7.

    After getting discharged, the former Indian skipper had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures.

    "I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly had told reporters. On January 6, Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, had said that the former captain would be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged.

    The 48-year-old would be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks, Dr Basu had explained while informing the reporters about the health of the former India captain.

    More SOURAV GANGULY News

    Read more about:

    sourav ganguly

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X