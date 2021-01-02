YouTube
    Sourav Ganguly tests negative for COVID-19

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 02: BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who suffered a "mild" heart attack on Saturday and underwent a quick "primary angioplasty" for clearing a blocked coronary artery, tested negative for COVID-19, a doctor said.

    "Mr Ganguly tested negative for the COVID-19," he said, adding that the test was conducted before angioplasty was performed on him.

    The cricket icon is conscious and his condition is being monitored.

    He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries after which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage, doctors at the private Woodlands Hospital said.

    The Health Department has made it mandatory for hospitals to test patients for COVID-19 during admission.

