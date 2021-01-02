YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 COVID-19 vaccine dry run
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sourav Ganguly suffers mild cardiac arrest, undergoes angioplasty

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 02: Former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after suffering chest pain on Saturday morning and will need to get angioplasty done by evening, according to the reports.

      Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital due to chest pain: Details | Oneindia News

      However, Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He is stable now. He will be monitored for 24 hours. He is completely conscious. There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated, according to reports.

      Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack, to get angioplasty by evening
      Sourav Ganguly

      Ganguly was rushed to the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata after falling ill this morning while working out in the gym at his residence.

      According to the reports, the former India captain will be discharged on Saturday itself after getting an angioplasty done.

      Sources said, he is stable though and should be able to stage a speedy recovery.

      West Bengal Mamata Banerjee tweeted about the same and wish the ex-left-handed batsman speedy recovery.

      "Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery," tweets CM Banerjee.

      "I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of Sourav Ganguly. I have spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment," said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

      Earlier this week, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls next year. He had stated that he went to meet the state's Governor upon invitation.

      "If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that," said Ganguly.

      More SOURAV GANGULY News

      Read more about:

      sourav ganguly

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X