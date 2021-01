Mamata assures all arrangements for Indo-Pak game in Kolkata

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Jan 02: Former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has suffered a heart attack and will need to get angioplasty done by evening.

According to reports, he is stable though and should be able to stage a speedy recovery.

Ganguly has been admitted to Woodland Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

More details awaited.