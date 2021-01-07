Sourav Ganguly stable, likely to be discharged on Jan 6: Woodlands Hospital

Sourav Ganguly discharged from Kolkata hospital today

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Jan 07: Former Indian captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from hospital on Thursday after the 48-year-old suffered cardiac arrest last Saturday and underwent angioplasty.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine," said Ganguly.

"Mr Ganguly is clinically fit. He slept well and had his meal. He wanted to stay in the hospital for one more day. So he will go home tomorrow. It is his personal decision," Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu said while speaking to reporters.

The former India skipper was supposed to be discharged from the hospital yesterday, but he expressed the desire to stay there for one more day.

The necessary formalities to discharge Ganguly were completed, and he and his family members were briefed about the medicines which he needs to take after returning home.

"He is fine and has no chest pain or any other complications. Our team of doctors monitored his health condition thoroughly this morning," a senior official of the facility said.

The cricket icon had suffered a 'mild' heart attack on Saturday and was taken to the hospital immediately.

A medical team, led by state-run SSKM Hospital's cardiology department head Dr Saroj Mondal, is currently looking after Ganguly's health check-ups at the hospital.

Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.