Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan Vanangamudi tie the knot; Celebs, politicians make a beeline

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Feb 11: Actor Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth on Monday tied the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi at The Leela Palace hotel in Chennai. The wedding was held as per south Indian rituals. The newlyweds will host a wedding reception which will be attended by their close friends. This will be followed by a lavish cocktail party in the evening.

Earlier on Friday, Rajinikanth and his family hosted a pre-wedding reception for family and close friends, which was followed by a combined sangeet and mehendi ceremony.

Taking to Twitter, Soundarya posted a few pictures from Saturday's ceremony and wrote: "Blessed and grateful beyond words!!!! The three most important men in my life... my darling father... my angel son... and now you my Vishagan."

Blessed & grateful beyond words !!!! The three most important men in my life ... my darling father ... my angel son ... and now you my Vishagan ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/v7Ra32oiYe — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 10, 2019

Ahead of the wedding, Rajinikanth invited a lot of celebrities and politicians for Soundarya's marriage. Accepting the invitation, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami attended the wedding and blessed the couple.

The wedding of Soundarya and Vishagan is a starry affair as many Kollywood stars such as Kamal Haasan, Selvaraghavan, Lakshmi Manchu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Manjima Mohan made their presence felt.