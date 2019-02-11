  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan Vanangamudi tie the knot; Celebs, politicians make a beeline

    By
    |

    Chennai, Feb 11: Actor Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth on Monday tied the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi at The Leela Palace hotel in Chennai. The wedding was held as per south Indian rituals. The newlyweds will host a wedding reception which will be attended by their close friends. This will be followed by a lavish cocktail party in the evening.

    Earlier on Friday, Rajinikanth and his family hosted a pre-wedding reception for family and close friends, which was followed by a combined sangeet and mehendi ceremony.

    Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan Vanangamudi tie the knot; Celebs, politicians make a beeline
    Image courtesy: Instagram

    Taking to Twitter, Soundarya posted a few pictures from Saturday's ceremony and wrote: "Blessed and grateful beyond words!!!! The three most important men in my life... my darling father... my angel son... and now you my Vishagan."

    Ahead of the wedding, Rajinikanth invited a lot of celebrities and politicians for Soundarya's marriage. Accepting the invitation, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami attended the wedding and blessed the couple.

    Also Read | A counter tale for India's big fat weddings: Andhra IAS officer gives son's marriage for Rs 18k only

    The wedding of Soundarya and Vishagan is a starry affair as many Kollywood stars such as Kamal Haasan, Selvaraghavan, Lakshmi Manchu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Manjima Mohan made their presence felt.

    Read more about:

    rajinikanth marriage

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue