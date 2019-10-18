  • search
    Soubhagya Routray, gets prestigious Doctorate for his 'work' on underprivileged children

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 18: Soubhagya Routray, Owner of Baftek Infosys Pvt ltd, who hails from Odisha was awarded prestigious Doctorate from 'The International Peace University', German for 'Social Work' for the underprivileged children in India on Friday at Tiruchirapalli, Tamilnadu with the presence of National Press Federation Members and the Registrar of IPU, Germany.

    Soubhagya Routray, gets awarded Doctorate from The International Peace University, German for Social Work

    Routray has completed his computer engineering from Pune University and pursued MBA in sales marketing from Kalinga University, Chattisgarh.

    Routray started his own venture Baftek Infosys Pvt Ltd in Bhubaneshwar in 1993 with mere amount of Rs. 80,000. The company deals in IT hardware products, service, maintenance and IT education in the name of Baftek computer education, which have 7 franchise centres providing IT education.

    Soubhagya Routray, gets awarded
    Soubhagya Routray/Facebook

    Routray is one of the founder member of IT association of Orissa and recently got the Presidentship in the very association. He is also on Advisory body of Ministry of Non-Conventional Energy Sources (MNES), Govt. of India since 2003.

    On social front, he is a secretary of 'Shantidham Foundation' since 2004 for Child Education, Settlement and funding for orphans and old age people in proper place in Odisha State, Plantation in remote hilly area and protect animals.

    He has been awarded with the prestigious Excellence Award by PCS Industries Ltd. for Eastern Region on the year 2001 - 2002 at Goa. He also bagged Best IT & Organized Man award in Kalahandi Utsav- 2001 in January by RDC. For the year 2002 - 2003 IDCO awarded him as the Man of the Event Award.

