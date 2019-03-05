Sorry to say we have made EVMs a football: CEC Sunil Arora

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Srinagar, Mar 05: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora vehemnetaly denied malfunctioning of EVM in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

CEC Sunil Arora, said, "We have been using EVMs for more than 2 decades, very strange even if you take from 2014 onwards, there was a Lok Sabha poll in Delhi, there was X result, some political entity won. Then in Delhi Assembly polls, another political entity won with heavy margin."

Also read: RLD joins SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, to contest on three seats

"After that there were many polls in Karnataka and 5 states, everywhere results were different. Sorry to say we have made EVMs a football, if result is X, EVM is good if result is Y EVM is not good as if EVM is voting," said Arora.

"It's you and I who are voting, so no point in going over this again, " he added.