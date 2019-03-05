  • search
    Sorry to say we have made EVMs a football: CEC Sunil Arora

    Srinagar, Mar 05: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora vehemnetaly denied malfunctioning of EVM in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

    Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora. File photo
    CEC Sunil Arora, said, "We have been using EVMs for more than 2 decades, very strange even if you take from 2014 onwards, there was a Lok Sabha poll in Delhi, there was X result, some political entity won. Then in Delhi Assembly polls, another political entity won with heavy margin."

    "After that there were many polls in Karnataka and 5 states, everywhere results were different. Sorry to say we have made EVMs a football, if result is X, EVM is good if result is Y EVM is not good as if EVM is voting," said Arora.

    "It's you and I who are voting, so no point in going over this again, " he added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 18:49 [IST]
