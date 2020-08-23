SOPs issued for resumption of shooting of films, TV serials

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 23: Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced the release of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes.

These SOPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, he said.

COVID-19: India crosses crucial milestone of 10 lakh tests a day

Shooting of films and TV serials can be started using these SOPs issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said.

Sharing details of the SOPs, Javadekar said barring those who are in front of cameras all others will have to wear masks. He hoped that the release of the SOPs will not only lead to resumption of shooting of films and TV serials, but also generate employment.

Shooting for films and TV serials was suspended following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.