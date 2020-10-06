SOPs for cinema halls: From Face masks to one-seat distance, all details here

Cinema halls shall be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity

"Cinema halls shall be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity only and people will maintain one-seat distance. Wearing masks at all times will be important," he added.

Box office to be open for single-screen theatres

Briefing the press at his residence, the Union minister also said that online booking of tickets will be encouraged but box office will be open for single-screen theatres.

Air conditioning should be above 23 degree Celsius:

"In single screen theatres, ticket counters will be opened. However, we encourage online booking for contact-less transactions. Proper ventilation has to be ensured and temperature setting of all air conditioning should be above 23 degree Celsius," he said.

Audience must be encouraged to avoid movement during the intermission. Floor markers shall be used for physical distancing for queue management at box office.

Face masks:

Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one's mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.

Sanitization of the premises

Frequent sanitization of the entire premises, common facilities, and all points which come into human contact, e.g. handles, railings, etc. shall be ensured.