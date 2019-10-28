Sopore attack updates: 19 injured after terrorist hurl grenade, 6 critical rushed to Srinagar

By Vishal S

By Vishal S

Shopian, Oct 28: At least 19 persons were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, which is around 100 km from the state capital Srinagar. Reports say that six of the 19 injured are critical and have been rushed to Srinagar.

Terrorists lobbed a grenade on civilians at the bus stand in Sopore which injured 19 persons. The incident took place in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district

Of the 19, six persons are said to be seriously injured and were rushed to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers. No arrests have been made so far, police said.

"#Terrorists lobbed a #grenade on #civilians at #BusStand #Sopore. 6 #civilians sustained #injuries. Information is preliminary in nature," Kashmir Police said on Twitter.

Today's attack is the fifth such attack in the Valley since Jammu and Kashmir's special status was removed on August 5 and the state was bifurcated in two Union territories. The state will be formally divided on October 31.

On October 12, five people were injured after the terrorists hurled a grenade at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar. All the injured are civilians. Hari Singh High Street Market is very close to Lal Chowk, Srinigar's central and a busy area.