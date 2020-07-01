Sopore encounter: 3-year-old survives J&K terror attack

Srinagar, July 03:

Srinagar, July 03: A 3-year-old boy survived terror attack on Wednesday after Jammu and Kahmir police came to his rescue in a terror attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Sopore town. The attack took place at the Model Town in the Sopore area, this morning.

A heartbreaking image of a police officer holding the child, at the spot where the terrorist attack was reported has gone viral on social media.

"Jammu and Kashmir police rescued a three-year-old boy from getting hit by bullets during the terrorist attack in Sopore," said the tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police.

"When we reached the site, what we saw was disturbing. Our priority was to evacuate the child. It was very challenging as terrorists were firing upon us," said Azim Khan SHO Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir.

The child was travelling in a Maruti car with his grandfather from Srinagar to Handwara when it was hit by a spray of bullets in Sopore town, which is in Baramulla district about 50 km from Srinagar.

One CRPF has been martyred in a terror attack at Sopore and a civilian too has lost his life in the attack.

Three other jawans have been injured in the attack.

The police said the terrorists fired indiscriminately at the patrol team, killing a jawan. The CRPF troops retaliated but the terrorists managed to escape.

Last week, a six-year-old boy was killed during a terror attack on the CRPF in Anantnag.