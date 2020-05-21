Domestic flight rules: From web check in to Aarogya Setu, what you should know

New Delhi, May 21: The Civil Aviation Ministry has issued fresh guidelines for passengers travelling by air starting May 5.

Earlier, the Airport Authority of India had issued guidelines for air travel. The Ministry has said that only those passengers with confirmed web check in will be allowed to enter the airport. Wearing masks is mandatory and only one check in bag will be allowed, the Ministry also said.

Here are the rules:

Only passengers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter the airport

All passengers have to wear a mask

Only one check-in bag will be allowed

Passengers with ailments and pregnant ladies are advised not to travel

A self-declaration/Aarogya Setu app status would also be obtained that the passenger is free of Covid-19 symptoms

Those with red status on the Aarogya Setu app will not be allowed to travel

Cabin crew will have to be in full protective suit

No meal will be provided on board

Newspapers and magazines will not be provided by airlines

Usage of the baggage trolley to be minimised

Maintain social distancing and minimum touch

Passenger to certify the status of his/her health through the Aarogya Setu App or a self-declaration form

Use of digital payment methods

Only one check-in bag and one cabin bag allowed

Vulnerable persons such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with ailments are advised to avoid air travel.

Ensure Web Check-in and obtain a boarding pass

Passenger to download the baggage tag/baggage identification number, print it and affix it on the bag at a prominent place

In case the passenger is not able to print the baggage tag, then he/she should mention the PNR number and his/her name on a thick piece of paper and affix it/tag it with a strong string

Before entering the terminal, passenger to ensure that he/she is wearing a mask

Passenger to report at the airport as per revised reporting time of 2 hours

Passenger to travel in an authorised taxi/personal vehicle following the norms specified by MHA

During transit to the airport, the passenger should take all precautions to prevent infection

Passenger should not reach an airport late

Passenger should not travel if he/she is staying in a containment zone.

Passenger should not travel if he/she has been tested positive for COVID-19.

If a passenger who is not permitted to fly, undertakes an air journey he/she shall be liable for penal action

Declaration:

I/we am/are not residing in any containment zone

I/we am/are not suffering from any fever/cough/any respiratory distress.

I/we am are not under quarantine.

If I/we develop any of the above-mentioned symptoms, I shall contact the concerned health authorities, immediately.

I/we have not tested COVID-19 positive.

I/we am eligible to travel as per the extant norms.

I shall make my mobile number/contact details available to the airlines whenever required by them.

I understand that if I undertake the air journey without meeting the eligibility criteria, I would be liable to penal action.

The airlines shall ensure that the boarding pass is issued only after the passenger confirms to the above declaration.

In case of a PNR having more than one passenger, the declaration would be deemed to be covering all the passengers mentioned in the PNR.

Guidelines for departure:

Passengers should continue to wear a mask throughout the journey

Passenger to get down from the vehicle with the face mask on and with required documents

Passenger to arrive at the thermal screening facility near the entry gate

Passenger to get himself/herself checked for temperature and display the status of Aarogya Setu App to the staff at the entry gate

In case of non-availability of Aarogya Setu, the passenger should be facilitated to go to a counter provided by the airport where Aarogya Setu App can be downloaded

Passenger to show his/her identity card, the boarding pass/e-boarding pass to the CISF staff at the entry gate

Passenger to proceed to the baggage drop counter and show his/her PNR to the staff

Avoid using baggage trolley, as far as possible

An electronic receipt shall be sent to the passenger

Passenger to adhere to social distancing which would be specified at the airports through markings like circle, square or tensor barriers

Passenger to complete the check-in procedure and baggage drop at least 60 minutes before departure

Things to do at security check-in:

Arrangements have been made at airports to guide passengers to walk through the ore-embarkation security screening

Passenger to follow the directions as announced by the authorities and divest of all metal on the body to facilitate the security screening

Passenger to bring only one hand luggage as per a specified size allowed by the airlines

Passenger to cooperate with security staff by following the instructions for his/her own safety and security

At the security:

Passenger to proceed to the security hold area after security screening

While waiting in the security hold area, passenger to maintain social distancing and sanitisation protocols

Chairs marked 'Not For Use' should not be occupied.

While going around food and beverages shops, retail outlets, etc, the passenger should be aware of social distancing and maintain hygiene. Also, he/she should be aware of the locations where sanitisers would be made available

Passenger to dispose of all the biohazardous material like used masks, gloves, tissues etc. in the yellow-coloured disposable bins/bags placed at strategic locations at the airport

Things to do while boarding:

Passengers to be attentive towards various communication material displayed at the airport about various health advisories relating to pre-boarding and during the flight precautions

Passengers to collect the safety kit (three-layered surgical mask and sanitizer) from the airlines near the boarding gate

Passengers to wear a mask and sanitize his/her hands before proceeding to the boarding gate for scanning of the boarding pass

Passengers to be attentive towards boarding announcements and reach the boarding queue while following social distancing

Display of identity cards by passengers is a must and Check-in of the boarding pass would be done by the passenger by self-scanning of the e-boarding pass

What you should do inside the airport?

During the flight, passengers to strictly follow hygiene and sanitation. Face to face interaction to be minimised

Passenger to minimise the use of toilets and avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles

No queuing at the toilets and only one companion for children and the elderly would be allowed

No meal service in the aircraft. Water bottle to be made available in the galley area or on the seats

Eatables not to be consumed during the flight.

No newspaper/magazine will be available, no onboard sale of any item

If the passenger feels uncomfortable, fatigued or has respiratory distress, it should be brought to the immediate notice of the crew

From airport to destination:

The disembarkation from the airlines would be sequential

To disembark, passengers to strictly follow social distancing

Sanitation should be maintained at the arrival gate, aerobridges, coaches, jet ladders, ramps etc

Trolleys in the arrival area to be used sparingly

How to collect baggage?

Passenger to wait at the baggage hold area till the baggage arrives in batches

Transit passengers will not be allowed to come out of the transit area

How to exit the airport:

Passengers to hire only authorised taxis

Passengers to follow social distancing and hygiene while travelling in any mode of transportation

On arrival at the destination, passengers to adhere to health protocols as prescribed by the destination