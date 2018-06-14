Soon, Women may be able to choose co-passengers in Ola, Uber

In the wake of multiple incidents of assault, the Center is likely to talk to taxi aggregators, mainly Ola and Uber, to introduce 'exclusive women pooling' option for its female passengers.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry will convene a meeting with the companies and discuss the issue soon. Reportedly, a government official has said that this option, will enhance the safety of those women using taxi services. Maneka Gandhi last week had mooted the idea of giving women passenger the option of choosing co-passenger.

A government official told the newspaper that letting women choose their co-passengers will make the ride safer for them.

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi had said that women could directly approach the Women and Child Development ministry if they face problems while using cabs, following allegations of harassment by a woman rider against an Uber driver here.

She also urged cab aggregator Uber to enforce strict guidelines to ensure safety of women following allegations of harassment by the woman rider against a driver.

In 2016, the government had asked taxi aggregators to include an SOS button, and allow passengers to share ride details with their friends or family.

Several cases have emerged where the cab drivers took unlawful advantage of the situation and sexually abused the riders. As though being in control of the vehicle, gives them the nerve to treat their passengers whichever way they like.

Earlier this month, a woman passenger had a harrowing experience, after an Ola driver allegedly molested, and forced her to strip, took pictures of her on mobile, and even threatened to call his friends and gang-rape her, while she was on her way to the airport.

It remains to be seen will these government proposals help to curb the rise in crimes and make the travel comfortable for women.

