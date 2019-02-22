Soon passengers can take moving walkway at Bengaluru airport parking lot

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 22: Outside one of the busiest concourses at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, the Airport Authority of India will soon introduce a moving walkway from Terminal 1 and the parking lot bringing huge relief to air passengers.

According to a report by TOI, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of KIA, recently floated a tender for construction of a 400-metre long elevated steel pedestrian walkway.

The moving walkway will stand at a height of 6 metres from the road level and will be equipped with freight elevators, staircases and moving walkways/walkalators to ferry passengers and their luggage trolleys in both directions.

Usually, after landing at the airport, passengers walk out, looking for taxis or autos. But thanks to the these walkalators, they will soon be linked from the airport to the parking lot, which would ease flyer movement.

About moving walkway/Travelators:

The Brits call them travelators. In the US, 'travelators' are known as "moving walkways" or "a moving sidewalk." Essentially a travelator / moving walkway is a conveyor transport mechanism that slowly and safely moves people relatively short distances either along level ground or inclined distance, such as between two floors of a building.

Similar to using escalators, people stand, or walk, on the travelator as its conveyor walkway rolls along. Travelators are typically installed in pairs to keep opposite flows of people all moving their designated direction.

Moving walkways may be a pallet-type similar in appearance to escalator steps that have metal or rubber grip surfaces, or a moving belt type, which have rubber or mesh metal walking surfaces that move over metal rollers, and feel more flexible underfoot.

Walkways are equipped with moving safety handrails. As the walkway ends, the surface disappears into end comb-plates.