  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Soon passengers can take moving walkway at Bengaluru airport parking lot

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 22: Outside one of the busiest concourses at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, the Airport Authority of India will soon introduce a moving walkway from Terminal 1 and the parking lot bringing huge relief to air passengers.

    Soon flyers will be able to take moving walkway at Bengaluru airport parking lot

    [Bengaluru airport introduces 'Sleep Pod Lounge'for passengers]

    According to a report by TOI, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of KIA, recently floated a tender for construction of a 400-metre long elevated steel pedestrian walkway.

    The moving walkway will stand at a height of 6 metres from the road level and will be equipped with freight elevators, staircases and moving walkways/walkalators to ferry passengers and their luggage trolleys in both directions.

    Usually, after landing at the airport, passengers walk out, looking for taxis or autos. But thanks to the these walkalators, they will soon be linked from the airport to the parking lot, which would ease flyer movement.

    About moving walkway/Travelators:

    The Brits call them travelators. In the US, 'travelators' are known as "moving walkways" or "a moving sidewalk." Essentially a travelator / moving walkway is a conveyor transport mechanism that slowly and safely moves people relatively short distances either along level ground or inclined distance, such as between two floors of a building.

    Similar to using escalators, people stand, or walk, on the travelator as its conveyor walkway rolls along. Travelators are typically installed in pairs to keep opposite flows of people all moving their designated direction.

    Moving walkways may be a pallet-type similar in appearance to escalator steps that have metal or rubber grip surfaces, or a moving belt type, which have rubber or mesh metal walking surfaces that move over metal rollers, and feel more flexible underfoot.

    Walkways are equipped with moving safety handrails. As the walkway ends, the surface disappears into end comb-plates.

    More bengaluru NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bengaluru airport kempegowda international airport

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue