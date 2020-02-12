  • search
    Soon, Maharashtra government employees to have 5-day working week

    Mumbai, Feb 12: It's good news for the Maharashtra government employees as the state government has announced a five-day working week starting from February 29 onwards.

    The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.

    Employees working for the Government of Maharashtra presently get second and fourth Saturdays off every month.

    There are over 20 lakh officers and employees in government, semi-government and local bodies in the state.

    The Cabinet also decided that the state department for OBCs, SEBCs (socially and educationally backward classes), VJNTs (vimukt jati and nomadic tribes) and special backward classes will now be known as the 'Bahujan Kalyan Department'.

    However, there is a catch, since 5-day week may compel the government to increase work-hours on weekdays. Government offices open at 10 am currently. But if working hours are increased, they may start at 9. Daily working hours may increase beyond the current limit of 8.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 17:31 [IST]
