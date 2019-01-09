Soon, Luxury double decker AC train to be introduced

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 9: After successful response of newly launched Uday Express who is known for low-budget double decker AC train, the Indian Railways are now planning to roll out a new UDAY Express or the Utkrisht Double-Decker Air-conditioned Yatri Express train in February.

The new all air-conditioned double-decker chair car train is being manufactured by Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala.

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways introduced its first UDAY Express train last year between Coimbatore and Bengaluru.

Double Decker Express trains are generally fully air-conditioned two-floor express trains. Railways this year launched Utkrisht Express. It is a double-decker fully air-conditioned express train. It has Wi Fi-based infotainment system, automatic food vending machine, GPS-based passenger information system and diffused LED lighting.

Uday Express was launched to bring in better facilities to low-class sections of India. It is a Make In India campaign train where a passenger can enjoy AC train services by paying lower than Rs 600.

In Uday Express there are also services like train, food and tea from the Vending machines available. Apart from this, there are facilities like Wi-Fi, LCD screen and bio toilet available as well.