Soon, lawmakers will be disqualified for amassing disproportionate assets

    New Delhi, Nov 27: If all goes according to plan, lawmakers could face disqualification if their assets increase in a disproportionate manner.

    The Centre is mulling a law that would make lawmakers liable for disqualification if there is a disproportionate increase in their assets as members of Parliament of state legislatures.

    A meeting of senior officials from both Houses of Parliament, the Centre and Election Commission pat from 20 state legislatures was held to discuss the issue. The meeting was held in the wake of the Supreme Court directing the creation of a permanent institutional mechanism to monitor the assets of lawmakers and their associates. The court had also suggested appropriate action if there was a disproportionate rise in assets.

    The major point of contention however was the no compliance rule. While lawmakers are required to declare their assets and liabilities following the election, there is no provision to ensure compliance. Moreover there is no provision or rule to disqualify members for the acquisition of disproportionate assets.

    In order to bring about a law to this effect there would have to be an amendment to the Representation of People Act 1951, which would have to make acquisition of disproportionate assets a ground for disqualification.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 6:40 [IST]
