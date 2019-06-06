Soon e-vehicles to be exempt from registration fee

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 06: The Union Government will soon issue a draft notice seeking public feedback on a proposal to waive off registration fees for electric vehicles.

The draft notice would be issued by the Road Transport Ministry. Under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules the ministry can fix the registration fee.

The ministry it may be recalled has already exempted the permit regime for electric vehicles in both the commercial and personal sector.

The ministry proposes to urge the states to exempt or reduce road tax. Some states have already exempted road tax on e-vehicles, while others levy tax ranging between 4 to 8.5 per cent.