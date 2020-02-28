  • search
    Soon a 'women-friendly' liquor shops in Madhya Pradesh

    Bhopal, Feb 28: The Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government will soon set up two exclusive shops each in Bhopal and Indore and one in each Jabalpur and Gwalior that would be open specially for 'women' in the state.

    These outlets would stock wine and whiskey brands that that are popular among female tipplers.

    These shops would be like the outlets you may have seen in New Delhi, Mumbai or any other metropolitan city.

    According to reports, these 'women-friendly' liquor shops would be opened in malls or upmarket places.

    Additional Chief Secretary, Commercial Tax Department ICP Keshri that these shops would offer foreign liquor which were previously not sold in the state, so far.

      According to PTI report, outlets of imported foreign liquor also called bottled in origin (BIO) will be set up under the government's new liquor policy.

      State excise commissioner Rajesh Bahuguna told PTI, "Under the new liquor policy, limited number of outlets selling high-end premium liquor, formulated and bottled abroad, would be allowed to open in some big cities."

      In its liquor policy for 2020-21, the government plans to introduce the barcodes on alcohol bottles to track their supply from the factory to warehouses or depots and further to contractors.

      liquor madhya pradesh

      Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 11:30 [IST]
