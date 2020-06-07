  • search
    Sonu Sood meets Uddhav hours after 'actor adopted by BJP' jibe

    By
    |

    Mumbai, June 07: Actor Sonu Sood, who has been hailed for helping stranded migrants, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai resident "Matoshree".

    The meeting came on a day when Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the actor's generosity was part of a BJP ploy to show the state government in poor light.

    Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray

    "This evening Sonu Sood met up with CM Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji along with Minister Aslam Shaikh and me. Better together, stronger together to assist as many people through as many people. Good to have met a good soul to work for the people together," he tweeted.

    Sood, after meeting Thackeray, downplayed Raut's sharp criticism and said every party across the country has been supporting him.

    "They are also supporting it and it's not about any particular party or anything... we have to support all the people who are suffering... every party from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari has supported me...," he said, denying any misunderstanding with the state government.

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday wondered whether the BJP propped up Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to "offer help" to migrant workers from north India stranded in Maharashtra amidst the lockdown, with the political motive to show the Uddhav Thackeray government in poor light.

    Sonu Sood enacting a political script: Sena on helping migrants

    In his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut questionned the sudden rise of "Mahatma" Sood on the social scene of Maharashtra during the lockdown.

    Raut also referred to a "sting operation" against Sood ahead of the 2019 general elections, saying he had agreed to promote the BJP-led government at various platforms through his official social media accounts.

    The Sena's attack came against the backdrop of reports that Sood had arranged buses for migrant workers stuck in Mumbai.

