Delhi cops arrest 3 HDFC employees, 9 others for trying to withdraw Rs 5 crore from NRI’s account

Sonipat wrestler Nisha Dahiya's murder case: Prime accused, associate arrested in Dwaraka

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 12: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday arrested the main accused in the murder of Sonipat's wrestler and her brother. They apprehended coach Pawan and his associate Sachin from Dwaraka, cops said.

Nisha Dahiya, a 21-year-old Haryana-based trainee wrestler, and her 18-year-old brother (Dhanpati Dhahiya) were shot dead allegedly by the former's coach, while her mother was left severely injured on Wednesday. The incident occurred on the wrestling academy on the outskirts of Halalpur village in Sonipat, the Haryana Police said.

The accused went missing after the incident and the cops had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for giving information about his whereabouts.

However, there was confusion over the identity of the deceased as there were reports which claimed that the world medallist with the same name was killed by assailants.

The Wrestling Federation of India shared a video in which the world medallist stated that she was in Gonda for the National Championships and fine. Sitting next to her in the video is 2016 Olympic bronze-medallist Sakshi Malik.

"The girl who died was a newcomer hailing from Halalpur village in Sonepat. She is also Nisha Dahiya but not the one who went to the U-23 World Championship," coach Randhir Malik, who travelled with the Indian women's team to Belgrade, told PTI.

"The motive of the crime is not immediately known and we are still waiting to record the mother's statement," the Haryana police said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 13:09 [IST]