Sonia was unable to handle party affairs after I became Prez: Pranab Mukherjee in book

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Dec 12: The late Pranab Mukherjee wrote in his memoir that Congress' leadership lost political focus after he became India's President, "While Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle the affairs of the party, Dr (Manmohan) Singh's prolonged absence from the House put an end to any personal contact with other MPs," he wrote.

Mukherjee added Singh was "preoccupied with saving the coalition".

Mukherjee also wrote in his memoir that some party members believed that had he become the prime minister in 2004, the 2014 Lok Sabha poll debacle could have been averted.

"Some members of the Congress have theorized that, had I become the PM in 2004, the party might have averted the 2014 Lok Sabha drubbing. Though I don't subscribe to this view, I do believe that the party's leadership lost political focus after my elevation as president. While Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle the affairs of the party, Dr (Manmohan) Singh's prolonged absence from the House put an end to any personal contact with other MPs," Mukherjee is quoted as saying in his book.

"I believe that the moral authority to govern vests with the PM. The overall state of the nation is reflective of the functioning of the PM and his administration. While Dr Singh was preoccupied with saving the coalition, which took a toll on governance, (Narendra) Modi seemed to have employed a rather autocratic style of governance during his first term, as seen by the bitter relationship among the government, the legislature and the judiciary.

"Only time will tell if there is a better understanding on such matters in the second term of this government."

The book also reveals a minor diplomatic issue that arose during the visit of US President Barack Obama in 2015 when the US Secret Service insisted that their president travel in a specially armoured vehicle that had been brought along from the US, and not in the car designated for use by the Indian head of state.

"They wanted me to travel in the same armoured car along with Obama. I politely but #firmly refused to do so, and requested the MEA to inform the US authorities that when the US president travels with the Indian president in India, he would have to trust our security arrangements. It cannot be the other way around," Mukherjee wrote in the no-holds-barred account.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India after having spent five decades in politics.

The book gives a rare glimpse of his fascinating journey from a remote village in Bengal to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mukherjee completed the book 'The Presidential Years' before his death. It will be published by Rupa in January.

The former president died on July 31 at the age of 84, following COVID-19 complications.

His observations come at a time of intense internal turmoil in Congress.

