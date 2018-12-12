Home News India Sonia Gandhi’s take on why the BJP was beaten in the Hindi heartland

Sonia Gandhi’s take on why the BJP was beaten in the Hindi heartland

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Dec 12: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday described the party's good showing in the assembly poll in three Hindi heartland states as a victory over the BJP's "negative politics".

Gandhi's reaction came after the Congress ousted BJP governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi turns 72: Modi, other leaders extend Birthday wishes

Expressing happiness over the polls outcome, the UPA chairperson said it was a "Congress victory over the BJP's negative politics".

A resurgent Congress Tuesday made significant gains in the Assembly elections, dealing a body blow to the BJP in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while emerging as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh.