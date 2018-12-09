  • search
    Sonia Gandhi turns 72: Modi, other leaders extend Birthday wishes

    New Delhi, Dec 9: Congress workers gathered outside the residence of Congress President Sonia Gandhi to celebrate her 72nd birthday on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders wished the Congress president on her special day.

    Modi wishes former Congress president:

    The Prime Minister on Sunday extended birthday wishes to former Congress president on Twitter and said, "Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. I pray for her long and healthy life".

    Robert Vadra wishes Sonia Gandhi :

    Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi and husband of Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to wish the former Congress President and his mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi. In his heart-warming message, Vadra thanked Gandhi for her unconditional love and support.

    'Your dignified presence has been a source of inspiration': Raj Babbar

    Congress leader Raj Babbar wished the Congress Chief on Twitter. "Birthday Wishes to our respected leader Smt Sonia Gandhi ji. Your dignified presence Madam, has been a source of inspiration - your sacrifices, a lesson in selflessness. May the almighty bless you with a long & healthy life", he tweeted.

    Amarinder Singh extended birthday greeting to Sonia Gandhi:

    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh extended birthday greeting to Sonia Gandhi. "My best wishes to you Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji on your birthday. May you have a healthy and prosperous life and may you continue to guide us all with your leadership for many more years to come", he tweeted.

    Sonia Gandhi was born on December 9, 1946. Her involvement with Indian public life began after the assassination of her mother-in-law and her husband Rajiv Gandhi's election as prime minister. As the prime minister's wife she acted as his official hostess and also accompanied him on a number of state visits.

