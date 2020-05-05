Sonia Gandhi to hold meet with Cong CMs amid COVID-19 lockdown

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, May 05: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to hold a meeting via video conference with Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states on Wednesday to take stock of the situation of the respective states.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday through video conferencing. And the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry will be attending.

Congress to bear cost of rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi

The meeting comes in the wake of the announcement by the Congress to bear the cost of travel of the stranded migrants, and Rahul Gandhi's talk with Noble laureate Abhijeet Banerjee.

NEWS AT 3 PM, MAY 5th, 2020

Sonia Gandhi's announcement on Monday that Congress would pay the train fare for migrants heading home amid the lockdown set up a huge political row.

BJP calling the announcement a baseless move that would mess up the entire system and create chaos.

Earlier, Congress president wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering five suggestions to tackle Covid-19 situation.

On Tuesday, in the interaction session with Rahul Gandhi, noted economist Abhijit Banerjee had suggested to pay Rs 10,000 into the bank accounts of the poor. Banerjee said people should get money to spend more and this will lead to the revival of the economy.