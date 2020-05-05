  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonia Gandhi to hold meet with Cong CMs amid COVID-19 lockdown

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 05: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to hold a meeting via video conference with Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states on Wednesday to take stock of the situation of the respective states.

    Sonia Gandhi to hold meet with Cong CMs amid COVID-19 lockdown
    Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi

    The meeting will be held on Wednesday through video conferencing. And the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry will be attending.

    Congress to bear cost of rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi

    The meeting comes in the wake of the announcement by the Congress to bear the cost of travel of the stranded migrants, and Rahul Gandhi's talk with Noble laureate Abhijeet Banerjee.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, MAY 5th, 2020

      Sonia Gandhi's announcement on Monday that Congress would pay the train fare for migrants heading home amid the lockdown set up a huge political row.

      BJP calling the announcement a baseless move that would mess up the entire system and create chaos.

      Earlier, Congress president wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering five suggestions to tackle Covid-19 situation.

      On Tuesday, in the interaction session with Rahul Gandhi, noted economist Abhijit Banerjee had suggested to pay Rs 10,000 into the bank accounts of the poor. Banerjee said people should get money to spend more and this will lead to the revival of the economy.

      More SONIA GANDHI News

      Read more about:

      sonia gandhi coronavirus curfew

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 15:59 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 5, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X