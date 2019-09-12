  • search
Trending MV Act Nitin Gadkari
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonia Gandhi tells Gehlot, Pilot to work in coordination

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 12: Congress president Sonia Gandhi here on Thursday met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot, asking them to work in coordination and not make public statement criticising the state government, sources said.

    Sonia Gandhi tells Gehlot, Pilot to work in coordination

    The meeting came in the wake of Pilot going public by stating that the law and order situation in the state was not good. The Congress president also discussed the functioning of government in the sate.

    "There was a discussion on the political situation and governance in the desert state," Pilot told reporters after the meeting. "We held a detailed discussion on all aspects. It was a good and healthy discussion," he said.

    BJP testing Congress' resilience: Sonia Gandhi

    When asked about his statement on law and order in the state, he said, "Sonia Gandhiji knows about everything".

    The Rajasthan deputy CM said he had presented a roadmap for strengthening the Congress Party in Rajasthan. Pilot is also the PCC chief in Rajasthan. He said Rajasthan Congress leaders would campaign in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections and extend all help to bring the party to power.

    About the membership drive, he said after making 23 lakh new members in Rajasthan, the party would launch a special mission to add more members.

    More SONIA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi congress ashok gehlot sachin pilot

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue