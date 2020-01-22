Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Raebareli on Wednesday

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 21: The Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to her constituency of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh beginning on Wednesday.

    According to party sources, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also visit Raebareli on Wednesday.

    Priyanka will also visit the house of party's former MLA Ajay Pal, whose son allegedly committed suicide recently.

    Last year in December, Kunwar Arnav Raj Singh, the only son of former MLA Ajay Pal Singh from Unchahar area of Uttar Pradesh, shot himself in the bathroom from his father's license pistol.

    Delhi Assembly polls: RJD contesting in alliance with Congress, declares candidates on 4 seats

    The Congress who ruled the national capital for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, is contesting the Delhi Assembly polls in alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 0:13 [IST]
