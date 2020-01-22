Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Raebareli on Wednesday

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 21: The Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to her constituency of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh beginning on Wednesday.

According to party sources, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also visit Raebareli on Wednesday.

Priyanka will also visit the house of party's former MLA Ajay Pal, whose son allegedly committed suicide recently.

Last year in December, Kunwar Arnav Raj Singh, the only son of former MLA Ajay Pal Singh from Unchahar area of Uttar Pradesh, shot himself in the bathroom from his father's license pistol.

