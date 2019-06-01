Sonia Gandhi or Rahul? Congress MPs to elect leader of parliamentary party today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 01: The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) will have a meeting of its newly-elected Lok Sabha members today when the party could choose a new leader to head the Parliamentary group.

The CPP is currently chaired by Sonia Gandhi and all 52 Lok Sabha MPs will be present at the meeting, besides its members in the Rajya Sabha.

This will be the first official meeting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will attend after the meeting of the party's working committee held on May 25, where he offered to quit as Congress chief.

The CWC has already rejected his offer to resign and unanimously passed a resolution authorising him to bring structural changes in the party at all levels in a bid to revamp it.

According to the reports, Rahul could be asked to either head the CPP or lead the party in the Lok Sabha.

With 52 MPs in Lok Sabha, the Congress doesn't qualify to get the official Leader of the Opposition. But the party would need to choose a new leader in the Lok Sabha as its previous leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, lost the election in his constituency.