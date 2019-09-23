Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh meet Chidambaram in Tihar jail

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 23: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi visited Delhi's Tihar jail on Monday to meet former union minister P Chidambaram, who is in jail custody in connection with INX Media case.

Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in INX media case. Chidambaram's son, Karti also visited him in the jail on Monday.

Chidambaram appreciated the visit in his tweets. "I am honoured that Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh called on me today. As long as the party is strong and brave, I will also be strong and brave," his family tweeted on his behalf.

Congress has maintained that Chidambaram's arrest is a witch hunt by the central government. P Chidambaram was sent to Tihar jail by the Rouse Avenue Court. A bail application has been filed by the lawyers of P Chidambaram before the Delhi High Court.

Chidambaram is accused of facilitating in 2007, as the country's finance minister, a huge infusion of foreign funds into the company INX Media. His son Karti Chidambaram is accused of receiving kickbacks for facilitating the process.

The Chidambarams were named by INX co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

Chidambaram has been lodged in the Tihar Jail since September 5. The two Congress leaders were accompanied by Karti Chidambaram, the former Finance minister's son who is also a Lok Sabha MP.